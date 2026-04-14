Traffic diversions in Delhi and Noida today due to Ambedkar Jayanti: Check routes to avoid

Noida:

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place across Delhi and Noida on Tuesday due to processions and gatherings banned in the cities on the occassion of Ambedkar Jayanti which marks birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. Police in both cities have issued advisories warning commuters of possible congestion and urging them to plan their journeys accordingly.

Traffic restrictions enforced

In Delhi, a large public gathering and procession are scheduled as part of the celebrations. According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, a public meeting will be held at Ramlila Maidan between 11 am and 3 pm, followed by a procession that will move through several key roads before concluding at Dr Ambedkar Bhawan in Paharganj.

Authorities have cautioned that traffic restrictions will be in effect in central parts of the city from morning until evening, with significant congestion likely along the procession route.

Traffic diversions in Delhi

Traffic movement is expected to be affected from 9 am to 7 pm. The procession will begin at Ramlila Maidan and pass through Ajmeri Gate, Shraddhanand Market, Khari Baoli, Qutub Road, Sadar Bazar, Bara Tooti Chowk, Pahari Dhiraj, Filmistan Cinema, Manakpura, Sidi Pura, East Park Road, DB Gupta Road, Guru Ravidas Marg, Dev Nagar, Kikar Wala Chowk, Hathi Wala Chowk, Rehgar Pura, Arya Samaj Road, Dr Ambedkar Marg and Rani Jhansi Road before reaching its destination.

Police said traffic diversions will be implemented dynamically depending on the movement of the procession. Restrictions may also be imposed on JLN Marg if required. Heavy vehicles could be barred from entering certain stretches, including Delhi Gate, Minto Road and Ajmeri Gate.

Commuters have been advised to avoid key routes such as JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate, Minto Road, Qutub Road, Rani Jhansi Road, East Park Road and DB Gupta Road during the day, as heavy congestion is expected.

Traffic diversions in Noida and routes to avoid

In Noida, diversions will be implemented on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in case of increased traffic pressure near the Dalit Prerna Sthal. Vehicles travelling from Greater Noida towards Noida may be diverted from the Mahamaya Flyover towards Sector 37, with further movement via Atta Pir Chowk, Rajnigandha Chowk and Sector 15 roundabout.

If congestion builds up near Gate 4 of Dalit Prerna Sthal, traffic may be redirected from the Film City flyover towards Sector 18, with onward routes via Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 15 or the Sector 18 underpass.

For vehicles travelling from Noida towards Greater Noida, diversions may be in place near DND and the Film City flyover, redirecting traffic from Sector 14A flyover towards Sector 15 roundabout and further through Rajnigandha Chowk, Atta Pir Chowk and Sector 37.

Parking arrangements

Authorities have also outlined parking arrangements for those attending the event at Dalit Prerna Sthal. Light vehicles coming from Pari Chowk, Sector 37 and Greater Noida West will be parked inside Gate 1 of the venue.

Vehicles arriving from Delhi will be directed to the multi-level parking facility at Film City, while those coming via Kalindi Kunj will be parked in the underground parking near the Sector 95 drain area close to the venue.

Commuters are advised to follow traffic updates and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

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