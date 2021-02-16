Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk gets transit bail, order on Nikita Jacob's plea tomorrow

Image Source : INDIA TV Shantanu Muluk has been given ten days pre-arrest bail.

Shantanu Muluk, a suspect in the 'toolkit' case related to the farmers' protest in which climate activist Disha Ravi has been arrested, was granted transit bail by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

Justice Vibha Kankanwadi granted Muluk ten days pre-arrest bail to enable him to apply for protection before the appropriate court in Delhi.

A similar plea for bail was filed by another suspect, lawyer Nikita Jacob. The court is likely to pass an order on Jacob's plea on Wednesday.

'Law is same for 22-year-old or 50-year-old'

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said that the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi was made in accordance with law which "doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or 50-year-old". Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation.

Talking to reporters in the national capital, Shrivastava said it is wrong when people say that there were lapses in the arrest of the 22-year-old activist.

Police claimed that she had sent the toolkit to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also "coaxed her to act on it".

"Disha Ravi's arrest has been made in accordance with law which doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old," the Delhi Police chief said.

