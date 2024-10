Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Tirupati laddu row: SIT investigation suspended until October 3 amid SC hearing

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Tirupati Laddu prasadam case has temporarily suspended its investigation until October 3, as per instructions from the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. This decision is in response to the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court.