Thunderstorms and hailstorm predicted tonight in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues red alert IMD has issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of severe thunderstorms, hailstorms, and high winds over the next 2-3 hours.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Saturday evening for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in anticipation of severe thunderstorms, rainfall, and high winds over the next 2-3 hours. The warning comes as a thunderstorm cell is set to approach the region from the west/northwest, potentially causing widespread disruptions.

According to the IMD, residents in Delhi and surrounding areas can expect light to moderate rain, accompanied by intense thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms, along with strong surface winds reaching speeds of 60-100 km/h. The department urged the public to avoid open fields and refrain from taking shelter under trees, as these conditions could pose significant safety risks.

The affected areas include not only Delhi but also a wide swath of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including cities such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Panipat, Karnal, Hissar, Meerut, and parts of Rajasthan. These regions are expected to experience dust storms followed by thunderstorms, with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

On Wednesday night, a similar storm caused the death of at least two people in Delhi, including a man with disabilities who was tragically struck by an electricity pole that fell near the Lodhi Road flyover. In a separate incident, a tree fell on a 22-year-old man in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri, leading to his death.

Additionally, a sandstorm and heavy rain left several people injured and caused significant property damage. In one instance, a 55-year-old man was injured when a balcony collapsed in Kashmiri Gate. Several buildings across the city experienced structural damage, including incidents of falling trees and uprooted poles that caused power outages in many parts of the NCR.

The storm also disrupted air travel, with an IndiGo flight bound for Srinagar encountering severe turbulence. Over 200 passengers aboard the flight were caught in the storm, but the aircraft managed to land safely despite visible damage. Passengers on the flight were seen panicking as the plane shook amid the turbulence.

The IMD's forecast highlights that while the immediate storm will pass in the next few hours, the threat of further weather-related disturbances remains, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

As the region braces for the next round of extreme weather, residents are urged to stay indoors and take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves against the ongoing threats posed by the storms and strong winds.