Three women killed after fire breaks out at PG in Chandigarh

Three women- all students aged around 20 years- were killed on Saturday after a fire broke out at a paying guest accommodation in Chandigarh. The PG in the city's Sector-32 is believed to have housed 32 women. The reason behind the inferno remains unknown.

The cause of the fire is believed to be short-circuiting.

The fire occurred on the first floor of the house that was housing more than 20 students in makeshift rooms.

At the time of the incident, most of the students were out of the house.

Two students jumped from the window of a bathroom to escape themselves, the police said.

(with IANS inputs)