3 suspected robbers held after encounters in Ghaziabad

Three suspected robbers have been arrested after two separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted two men who were driving a stolen car. When the two tried to flee, they fired upon the police personnel, who retaliated, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

Ghaziabad Updated on: November 06, 2019 7:43 IST
During the encounter, a constable sustained bullet injuries on his left arm, while the two got bullet injuries on their legs, the police said. Two country-made pistols, as well as six live and three empty cartridges,  have been seized from their possession, the police said.

In another incident, a man, who is allegedly wanted in several cases, including robbery, has been arrested after an encounter at Surya Nagar colony.

The suspect has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. A country-made pistol, an used and two live cartridges, and a motorcycle have been recovered from his possession, the officer added.

