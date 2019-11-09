Image Source : PTI Three Navy ships on standby as Cyclone Bulbul nears coast (Representational image)

The Indian Navy has put on standby three ships in the Bay of Bengal to carry out disaster relief work in the wake of Cyclone Bulbul which is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast by Saturday night, officials said here.

As per officials, aircraft have also been kept ready at the Naval Air Station, INS Dega, to undertake aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation and airdrop of relief material while Naval Officers-in-Charge of West Bengal and Odisha are in constant liaison with the respective state governments for rendering assistance as required.

"As the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, 'Bulbul' which is about 100 km east-southeast of Paradip and 275 km south-southwest of Kolkata as on 05:30 AM on 09 Nov 19, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm which is presently moving northwards," said a statement from the Indian Navy.

The VSCS ‘Bulbul’ at 2030 hrs IST near 21.4°N & 88.3°E about 40km ESE of Sagar Islands. The land fall process has started. Wall cloud region is entering into land. It is very likely to move NE-wards, weaken gradually and cross between Sagar Islands (WB) & Khepupara (Bangladesh). pic.twitter.com/YdEuJ25sqV — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) November 9, 2019

Officials citing Navy weathering forecasting reports said presently, the maximum sustained winds around the system are approximate of the order of 65-70 knots and the Severe Cyclonic Storm is expected to make landfall at West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Island (WB) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) across Sunderban delta by Saturday night.

The aircraft deployed in the Bay of Bengal have been warning fishing boats about the impending cyclone and advising them to return to the nearest harbour for shelter. Additionally, ten diving and medical teams are also kept ready for augmenting rescue and relief efforts in Odisha and West Bengal.

