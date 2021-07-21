Wednesday, July 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Three more test positive for Zika in Kerala, total reported cases 41: state Health Minister

Three more test positive for Zika in Kerala, total reported cases 41: state Health Minister

Two residents of Anayara aged 26 years and 37 years and one person (25) from Pettah were diagnosed with Zika, the minister said in a release.

PTI PTI
Thiruvananthapuram Published on: July 21, 2021 20:56 IST
Zika virus, Zika virus latest news, Zika virus Kerala, Zika virus Kerala case toll,
Image Source : PTI

Kerala reports a total of 41 Zika virus cases as three more test positive on Wednesday.

Three more persons tested positive for Zika virus in the state taking the total reported cases of the infection to 41, of which 5 are active, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

Two residents of Anayara aged 26 years and 37 years and one person (25) from Pettah were diagnosed with Zika, the minister said in a release.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.

Also Read: Kerala: Three more diagnosed with the Zika virus, confirmed cases stands at 22

WATCH | How to get relief from fever caused by Zika virus? Know effective remedy from Swami Ramdev

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X