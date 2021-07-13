Kerala: Two more diagnosed with the Zika virus, confirmed cases stands at 21

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Veena George had said that the Kerala government has worked on an action plan to manage the number of Zika virus infections

Two more people in Kerala have been diagnosed with the Zika virus, thus taking the number of confirmed cases to 21.

A 35-year-old resident of Poonthura and a 41-year-old resident of Sasthamangalam have been infected by the virus, Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed.

Earlier, on Monday, a 73-year-old woman was tested positive for the virus.

At the same time, five samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) unit at Alappuzha tested negative for the virus, she said in a release.

Veena George had said that the Kerala government has worked on an action plan to manage the number of Zika virus infections and the situation is being closely monitored.

"The first case was that of a pregnant woman. She is from Parassala. She came to the city for her delivery. She delivered a baby and both of them are keeping good. She was found positive," said the Kerala Health Minister.

The Minister on Sunday had said that hospitals had been instructed to test those patients, especially pregnant women, with fever, rashes and body pain.

ALSO READ: Kerala confirms Zika virus cases, health department on high alert

Latest India News