Three-day RSS Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak begins in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Kerala's Palakkad on Saturday.

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Kerala's Palakkad on Saturday. The conclave is being attended by 230 representatives, including RSS Sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, Deputy Sarkaryawahs Krishnagopal, Mukunda C R, Arun Kumar, Alok Kumar, Ramdat Chakradhar, Atul Limaye and around 90 All India karyakartas in charge of the Sangh.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda is also participating in the meeting.

According to the organisers, 32 national office-bearers from different organizations that promote social change and are influenced by the ideology of the RSS are attending the gathering.

It is the first time that the RSS is holding its annual national coordination conclave in Kerala.

The delegates were briefed at the start of the conference about the Wayanad landslide and the assistance rendered by members of the Railway Supply Service. According to the organizers, employees from different organizations will contribute and share information and experiences from their work during the meeting.

Aside from this, the agenda will cover the state of affairs, noteworthy recent occurrences, further facets of societal transformation, and plans within the framework of numerous topics of national significance. According to the RSS, all of the organizations will also talk about the steps that need to be taken to improve coordination and cooperation on a range of topics.

Eleven delegates from Kerala are participating in the event. The year-long programmes as part of the RSS centenary will be announced at the meeting.