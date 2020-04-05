Image Source : PTI 9 terrorists killed in last 24 hours in Kashmir Valley: Indian Army (Representational image)

The Indian Army on Sunday informed that nine terrorists have been killed in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. However, one Army soldier lost his life and two others are critically injured in this operation. Due to heavy snow and rough terrain condition, the evacuation operations have been hampered.

Four terrorists who were involved in the killing of innocent civilians were eliminated at the Batpura area of South Kashmir on Saturday.

In another ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran Sector of North Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LC taking advantage of bad weather.

The operation is still in progress.

