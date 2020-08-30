3 terrorists killed in encounter at Srinagar's Pantha Chowk

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Pantha Chowk area on Sunday. Meanwhile, one Police Personnel Babu Ram also lost his life in the gunfight.

The terrorists had attacked a Naka party of CRPF at the Chowk. The entire area was cordoned and search operation is still underway.

#UPDATE Srinagar encounter: 2 more terrorists killed (total 03). Operation going on. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police https://t.co/D8uWoxZhZ8 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

On Saturday, three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists and an Army soldier were killed in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A search operation was launched by security forces on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Zadoora village in south Kashmir. During the operation, when the presence of terrorists was ascertained they were given an opportunity to surrender. However, the terrorists fired upon the joint search party of the forces which retaliated.

