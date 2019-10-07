KCR terms Telangana SRTC strike 'unpardonable crime'; sacks 48,000 employees

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in Telangana sacked over 48,000 employees and workers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Sunday over an indefinite strike demanding solution to their lengthy-pending problems. The Chief Minister termed transport staff's indefinite strike as an "unpardonable crime".

"It is an unpardonable crime that they went on a strike during the festive season and at a time when the TSRTC was incurring a huge loss of Rs. 1,200 crore and its debt burden had gone up to Rs. 5,000 crore," he said.

The State government on Sunday rejected their demand for a merger with the government. According to an official release, the government also said there will be no further talks with the striking unions.

According to an official release, the government also said there will be no further talks with the striking unions. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao oh Sunday had said employees who did not join their duties before the deadline (6 pm on Saturday) set by the government will not be taken back.

"They have committed a grave mistake. Under no circumstances, the RTC will be merged with the government and the government will not have any talks with those who went on strike," the release quoted the chief minister as saying.

Rao also categorically said there is no question of taking back the employees who did not join their duties before the deadline (6 pm on Saturday) stipulated by the government.

The chief minister directed the concerned officials to hire 2,500 private buses to make up for the shortfall of public transport.

He also ordered that normal RTC operations be restored in 15 days. Rao said new employees should be hired soon and they should give an undertaking that they would not join any trade unions. It was also decided that 50 per cent of the buses run by the RTC will be privately owned, the release said.

A committee formed under the chairmanship of senior IAS officers Sunil Sharma and Sandeep Sultania will look at all these issues and submit its proposals on Monday, it said. He directed the officials to restore normalcy in the next 15 days.

"RTC should earn profits. It should be made into a profit-making organisation. People should not suffer under any circumstances. Profits should also be made from the RTC cargo service," the release quoted Rao as saying.

Meanwhile, BJP has backed the sacked employees, saying the CM KCR's "thoughtless and provocative decision" has left them on the streets on a festival day.

"This is the reward KCR wants to give to the employees in the state for having fought alongside for Telangana formation. Chief Minister KCR has not even met the RTC JAC (Joint Action Committee leaders who called the strike) leaders even once, before taking such brazen decisions. Instead of trying to resolve the issues and demands of the RTC employees across table, KCR has acted irresponsibly. BJP warns KCR of serious consequences if he doesn't withdraw his thoughtless and illegal decision to dismiss striking RTC employees en masse," the BJP said in a press statement.

ALSO READ: TSRTC strike: Telangana CM says RTC will not be merged with govt

ALSO READ: Buses go off in Telangana as TSRTC strike begins