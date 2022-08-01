Monday, August 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Tamil Nadu rains: IMD predicts downpour from August 1 to August 4 | DETAILS

Tamil Nadu rains: IMD predicts downpour from August 1 to August 4 | DETAILS

Tamil Nadu rains: The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu is the reason for the widespread rain in the state.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Chennai Updated on: August 01, 2022 11:45 IST
Tamil Nadu rains, IMD downpour prediction from August 1 to August 4 in tamil nadu, thunderstorms in
Image Source : PTI (FILE). IMD said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu is the reason for the widespread rain in the state.

Highlights

  • IMD said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu is the reason for the widespread rain in state
  • Winds at a speed of 40-50 kph are likely to prevail over the Comorin area
  • The IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea

Tamil Nadu rains updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rain with thunderstorms in many parts of Tamil Nadu from Monday (August 1) to Thursday.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to lash Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Erode, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts.

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu is the reason for the widespread rain in the state.

Winds at a speed of 40-50 kph are likely to prevail over the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast, and South West Bay of Bengal.

Which districts will be impacted?

On Tuesday (August 2), heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Nilgiris, Salem, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirapalli districts.

Heavy rain is also likely in Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Vellore, Krishnagiri, and Ariyalur.

The IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.

Farmers are also worried as heavy rains would destroy the Kuruvai crops in the delta districts of Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

Related Stories
Class 12 girl from Tamil Nadu dies by suicide inside hostel room, no note found

Class 12 girl from Tamil Nadu dies by suicide inside hostel room, no note found

Tamil Nadu: 'Depressed' woman hangs sleeping daughter, then dies by suicide

Tamil Nadu: 'Depressed' woman hangs sleeping daughter, then dies by suicide

Tamil Nadu: Class 12 girl found dead in Cuddalore, third instance in a month

Tamil Nadu: Class 12 girl found dead in Cuddalore, third instance in a month

Tamil Nadu: A class 12 student hangs himself at his home in Sivagangai district, 5th case in 2 weeks

Tamil Nadu: A class 12 student hangs himself at his home in Sivagangai district, 5th case in 2 weeks

However moderate rains are good for Kuruvai crops. Heavy rain in the past two days have led to water logging in Coimbatore and Madurai.

Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai with temperatures ranging from 27 degrees to 35 degrees Celsius.

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Delhi weather update: Light rain, thundershowers likely today

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Rains: Part of Badrinath NH-7 washed away, waterlogging in Dehradun

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News