Tamil Nadu rains: IMD predicts downpour from August 1 to August 4 | DETAILS

Image Source : PTI (FILE). IMD said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu is the reason for the widespread rain in the state.

Tamil Nadu rains updates : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated rain with thunderstorms in many parts of Tamil Nadu from Monday (August 1) to Thursday.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to lash Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Erode, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts.

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu is the reason for the widespread rain in the state.

Winds at a speed of 40-50 kph are likely to prevail over the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, South Tamil Nadu coast, and South West Bay of Bengal.

Which districts will be impacted?

On Tuesday (August 2), heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Nilgiris, Salem, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirapalli districts.

Heavy rain is also likely in Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Vellore, Krishnagiri, and Ariyalur.

The IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.

Farmers are also worried as heavy rains would destroy the Kuruvai crops in the delta districts of Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

However moderate rains are good for Kuruvai crops. Heavy rain in the past two days have led to water logging in Coimbatore and Madurai.

Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai with temperatures ranging from 27 degrees to 35 degrees Celsius.

(With agencies inputs)

