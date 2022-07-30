Uttarakhand weather update: Part of Badrinath NH-7 washed away due to rain, waterlogging in Dehradun

Saturday, July 30, 2022
     
Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Dehradun Updated on: July 30, 2022 7:47 IST
uttarakhand rains, uttarakhand flood
Image Source : PTI Dehradun: A man at his waterlogged house after monsoon rain

Highlights

  • People faced problems like waterlogging, overflowing drains and floods in Uttarakhand.
  • A part of the Badrinath National Highway - 7 washed away on Friday.
  • Meanwhile, parts of state capital Dehradun also saw heavy waterlogging.

Uttarakhand weather update: As heavy rains continued to lash parts of Uttarakhand, people faced problems like waterlogging, overflowing drains and floods. A part of the Badrinath National Highway - 7 washed away on Friday due to a continuous downpour, leaving pilgrims stranded on both sides of the highway. 

In Uttarkashi, inter-college students faced problems due to an overflowing drain on Friday. They were helped by their teachers to cross the drain after heavy downpours.

Meanwhile, parts of state capital Dehradun also saw heavy waterlogging, with vehicles stuck in traffic on Friday. 

Incessant rains threw normal life out of gear in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday, triggering landslides that blocked the Gangotri National Highway besides 14 rural roads.

With boulders rolling down intermittently from the hills, the Gangotri national highway is blocked near Bandarkot, District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

Besides the highway leading to the Himalayan temple, 14 rural roads are also blocked by mounds of debris brought onto the roads by landslides, he said.

 

