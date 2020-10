Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu: Five dead, three injured after fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Madurai (image used for representational purpose only)

Five persons have dies and three others suffered injuries after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Friday. The fire is reported in T Kallupatti area of Madurai.

According to reports, the fire broke out at Rajalakshmi Fireworks when workers were manufacturing crackers. The factory is owned by Shanmugaraj and the property is leased by Alagarsamy. It is located in Sengulam village of Madurai's T.Kallupatti area.

