Nobody will be left in TMC by Feb 28, says Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a private limited company and by February 28 nobody will be left there. "Trinamool Congress is no longer a party but a private limited company. By February 28, TMC private limited company will be vacated, nobody will be left there," Adhikari said while addressing a rally at Dumurjala stadium. Suvendu Adhikari, former West Bengal Minister, had joined the BJP in December 2020.

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh, who joined BJP yesterday, shared the stage with Union Minister Smriti Irani, West Bengal BJP vice-president Mukul Roy and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is in-charge of West Bengal at Dumurjala stadium rally.

Addressing his first rally after joining BJP, Rajib Banerjee said, "We want double engine government in West Bengal. We want Bharatiya Janata Party government at both the Centre and State for Sonar Bangla."

The rally comes a day after former West Bengal Minister Rajib Banerjee, who had resigned from Trinamool Congress joined BJP along with two other MLAs in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

MLAs Baishali Dalmiya and Prabir Ghoshal, former Howrah Mayor Rathin Chakraborty and Bengali actor Rudraneel Ghosh also joined BJP at the residence of the Union Home Minister in New Delhi.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are expected in April-May this year. However, no dates have been announced by Election Commission yet.

BJP is seeking to come to power in the state and has been extensively campaigning over the past few months.

