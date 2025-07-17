'Let's see if Yogi or Modi saves you': Survivor faces threats from Changur Baba's gang post reconversion The woman revealed that Changur Baba and his gang allegedly converted thousands of women. She claimed that many of them were exploited and manipulated into leaving their faith.

New Delhi:

A wave of disturbing revelations has emerged against Jalaluddin alias Changur Baba, who was recently arrested for allegedly running an illegal religious conversion racket. A woman who claims to be a victim has levelled grave charges, accusing Changur and his associates of forcibly converting her religion and subjecting her to gangrape. The survivor has further disclosed that she began receiving threatening phone calls after she returned to her original faith. One caller reportedly warned her, "Let’s see if your Yogi saves you or your Modi."

What did the survivor reveal?

The woman revealed that Changur and his gang allegedly converted thousands of women. She claimed that many of them were exploited and manipulated into leaving their faith. Once the case came to light, several women revisited temples to perform religious rituals and returned to Sanatan Dharma. However, shortly after, she began receiving threats.

The survivor said, "After my return to faith, I received a WhatsApp call from a Saudi number. I was told that the 15 women who reconverted would be killed, and I would be the first. They said, "Let's see if Yogi saves you or Modi does." She also accused the gang of burning her with cigarette butts, blackmailing her using videos and demanded that the culprits be hanged.

Changur Baba's link to Moradabad also exposed

New information has also linked Changur Baba to Moradabad. Between 2020 and 2024, he reportedly threatened a man named Danveer for complaining about the illegal occupation of government shops by Muslim vendors. Danveer had raised the issue with Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Social Welfare, Asim Arun, by submitting a written complaint during an event on October 7, 2024. In his letter, Danveer alleged that 80% of the 35 government-allocated shops were under illegal control by members of the Muslim community. He claimed that he started receiving threats after that complaint.

No action taken yet

Danveer's complaint explicitly mentioned that since 2020, he had been receiving threatening calls from Changur Baba, a resident of Utraula in Balrampur, demanding that he withdraw his complaint. He even claimed to have received death threats from Pakistani numbers, including warnings of beheading. However, despite his repeated pleas, no formal investigation or action was taken in the matter.

Strong network in Moradabad's Bilari tehsil

Danveer alleged that the same people against whom he had complained were being defended by Changur Baba, who pressured him to withdraw the complaint. According to sources, Changur Baba is believed to have an extensive network in Bilari tehsil of Moradabad. Investigating agencies are being urged to probe deeper into the region, where more shocking links may come to light.

