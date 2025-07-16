'I am innocent, don't know anything': Changur Baba's first reaction to mass conversion charges Changur Baba, real name Jamaluddin, is at the center of an alleged mass conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh and has also amassed wealth up to Rs 500 crore through foreign funding channels linked to Pakistan and Gulf countries.

Lucknow:

Changur Baba alias Jamaluddin, the self-styled godman and the alleged mastermind of a forced religious conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday reacted to the charges against him, claiming he is innocent and does not know anything. The remarks came while he was being taken for a medical examination by the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

"I am innocent. I don't know anything," he told ANI while walking alongside his aide Nasreen, who is also in custody.

Changur Baba's conversion racket and money trail

The case attracted widespread attention following the arrest of Chhangur Baba by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), along with his associate, Neetu, also known as Nasreen. The investigation has uncovered what authorities describe as a sophisticated network allegedly engaged in targeting and coercing vulnerable individuals, particularly Hindu women and minors, into converting to Islam. These conversions were reportedly carried out through deception, emotional manipulation, and financial inducements.

A key element of the allegations involves a large-scale financial trail. Probes conducted by the ATS and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have revealed that over Rs 500 crore was allegedly channelled into approximately 40 bank accounts linked to Chhangur Baba and his associates. These funds reportedly originated from foreign sources, mainly Gulf countries and potentially Pakistan.

Investigators suspect that this money was used to fund conversion-related activities. The operation allegedly followed a "fixed incentive structure," where the financial rewards varied according to the caste of the individual being converted. Reportedly, incentives ranged from Rs 8–10 lakh for individuals from other castes to Rs 15-16 lakh for women from Brahmin, Sikh, or Kshatriya backgrounds.

Illegal properties worth Rs 100 crore

Chhangur Baba is also accused of amassing illegal assets worth over Rs 100 crore in Balrampur and Pune, including properties allegedly constructed on government land without proper approvals. His opulent mansion in Balrampur, reportedly used as a centre for conversion counselling and related activities, has been largely demolished by the district administration. Authorities have also recovered a controversial text titled Shijr-e-Tayyaba, self-published by Chhangur, which is allegedly used for indoctrination and psychological manipulation.

The case carries both national and international implications, with claims that Chhangur travelled abroad using Nepal-issued passports. Investigators also uncovered a so-called “hate toolkit,” which allegedly contained plans to circulate anti-Hindu content.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has described Chhangur Baba’s actions as “anti-social” and "anti-national," underscoring the gravity of the multi-agency investigation now underway, involving the ATS, ED, and possibly the National Investigation Agency (NIA).