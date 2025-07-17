7 days of grilling: What Jalaluddin alias 'Changur Baba' told UP ATS in conversion case interrogation The interrogation of Jalaluddin is shedding light on the complex web behind the alleged religious conversion racket. Though he continues to deny all charges, the Uttar Pradesh ATS is intensifying its investigation into his financial dealings, foreign connections, and potential sleeper cells.

Balrampur:

Jalaluddin, also known as 'Changur Peer Baba', is under investigation in a high-profile religious conversion case in Uttar Pradesh. For seven consecutive days, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) questioned him regarding a range of serious allegations- from illegal conversions to foreign funding and links with agents across borders.

Here's a breakdown of the interrogation and Jalaluddin's responses.

1. “From Fakir to Crorepati”- ATS questions the rise in wealth

ATS Officer: How did you manage such a large-scale religious conversion? Who is involved with you? How did you go from a fakir to a millionaire?

Jalaluddin: I know nothing. I’m innocent. I simply follow Islam. Allah is everything to me.

2. Alleged network of agents and Gulf Links

ATS Officer: Where are your agents? How do you take Hindu girls to Gulf countries?

Jalaluddin: I’m not involved in any of this. I have no role in conversions.

3. From ring seller to mansion owner- The sudden lifestyle shift

ATS Officer: You used to sell gems and rings. How did you build a mansion?

Jalaluddin: People who believe in me contributed. It’s all Allah’s blessings.

4. Foreign funding allegations

ATS Officer: Who are the people and organisations sending money to your account from abroad?

Jalaluddin: People working in Gulf countries would send money to my account for their families. I’d deduct a commission and return the rest.

5. Funding to Madrasas along Indo-Nepal border

ATS Officer: Which madrasas near the Indo-Nepal border did you fund?

Jalaluddin: I don’t visit any madrasas and have no connection with such funding.

6. Alleged “Task Force” of recruited youth

ATS Officer: You formed a task force of loyal youth ready to do anything for you?

Jalaluddin: I don’t know anything about that. I only spread the message of Allah and Islam.

7. Link with Nasreen alias Neetu and her conversion

ATS Officer: How do you know Nasreen alias Neetu, and how was her conversion carried out?

Jalaluddin: Her daughter was ill. I performed spiritual healing. She was impressed and embraced Islam on her own.

8. Was son Mehbub being groomed to handle funding?

ATS Officer: Were you planning to hand over foreign funding operations to your son, Mehbub?

Jalaluddin: No foreign funding ever came to me.

9. Love jihad allegations- 3,000 youths?

ATS Officer: Did you raise a force of 3,000 youths for Love Jihad?

Jalaluddin: Absolutely not. That’s completely false.

10. Plans to flee the country?

ATS Officer: Were you planning to escape the country after your son’s arrest?

Jalaluddin: Never. I wasn’t planning to flee. This is my country, and I will stay here.

The interrogation of Jalaluddin continues to unravel multiple layers of the alleged religious conversion racket. While he denies all allegations, UP ATS is probing deeper into the financial transactions, foreign links, and possible sleeper networks tied to his activities.