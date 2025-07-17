ED raids 14 locations across UP and Mumbai in religious conversion, hawala case linked to Changur Baba As part of the ongoing investigation, Enforcement Directorate officials are carrying out searches at two properties linked to Shehzad Sheikh- one located in Bandra and the other in Rizvi Heights, Mahim, Mumbai. Sheikh is presently being interrogated at his Bandra residence regarding source of funds.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a major operation on Thursday (July 17) in connection with the Changur Baba religious conversion case, carrying out searches at 14 locations- 12 in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, and two in Mumbai. The raids began at around 5:00 am, targeting individuals and properties allegedly linked to illegal religious conversions and financial irregularities.

Rs 2 crore transaction under ED radar

The investigation uncovered a suspicious transaction involving Rs 2 crore, transferred from the bank account of the accused Naveen to the account of one Shehzad Sheikh. The sizeable transfer raised red flags for potential hawala dealings tied to conversion-related activities.

Shehzad Sheikh’s Bandra and Mahim homes searched

As part of the probe, ED officials are conducting searches at two residences of Shehzad Sheikh- one in Bandra and the other in Rizvi Heights, Mahim, Mumbai. Sheikh is currently being questioned at his Bandra home by ED officers in connection with the fund flow and its intended use.

Conversion, funding, and financial irregularities under lens

The case is centered around allegations of organised religious conversions, possibly financed through illegal money channels. The ED suspects that hawala networks may have been used to funnel funds into such operations, prompting today's coordinated action across two states.

The investigation remains ongoing, with ED expected to make further disclosures as the search and interrogation process unfolds.

Changur Baba denies involvement in religious conversion racket, claims innocence

Jamaluddin, alias Changur Baba, recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in connection with an alleged mass religious conversion network, has denied all charges. While being escorted for a medical check-up in Lucknow, he told reporters, “I am innocent. I don’t know anything.” He was accompanied by his associate Nasreen, also under arrest.

Foreign funding, honey-trapping and covert operations under scrutiny

According to UP ADG (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, the accused operated a well-organised network for over 15 years, using tactics like honey-trapping, administrative coercion, and targeting minors. The gang reportedly maintained separate rate cards for different types of conversions and used around 40 bank accounts to route foreign funds. The ATS has secured a seven-day remand of both Changur Baba and Nasreen to probe their alleged operations, funding trails, and illegal property holdings.

Properties to be seized, ED joins probe amid Nepal border concerns

Authorities have begun the seizure and demolition of illegally acquired properties linked to the suspects. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also sought a copy of the FIR to launch a parallel financial investigation.

ADG Yash raised concerns about demographic shifts in areas near the Nepal border, suggesting the possibility of a larger conspiracy. Another accused, Mohammed Ahmed, has also been named, with further arrests expected as the probe continues.