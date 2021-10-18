Gujarat: 2 dead, over 100 rescued after massive blaze at packaging unit in Surat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 2 dead, over 100 rescued after massive blaze at packaging unit in Surat

At least two people died after a massive fire broke out in a packaging unit in Vareli village in Gujarat's Surat. The incident was reported from Kadodara early morning on Monday, the police said.

More than 10 fire brigades were present at the spot as the efforts to douse flames continued.

Commenting on the incident, Rupal Solanki, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bardoli division said, "The workers working in the packaging unit were rescued by a hydraulic crane. Some people allegedly jumped from the building to save their lives. Two people have been reported dead and 125 people have been rescued so far by the fire department."

(With inputs from ANI)

