In Cong vs Centre on SC ex-Judge appointment as Guv, party cites Arun Jaitley's 2012 remark, Rijiju responds

Congress vs Centre on Andhra new Guv: The appointment of former Supreme Court judge Justice S. Abdul Nazeer as Andhra Pradesh's new Governor just six weeks after his retirement has flagged off a new battle between Congress and Centre with the former accusing the government of not allowing cooling off time for retired judges before being handed over another responsibility.

Hitting out at the Centre, Congress cited late BJP leader and former law minister Arun Jaitley's 2012 remark that "pre-retirement judgements are influenced by post-retirement jobs."

However, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju responded to the Congress' criticism saying, "The Whole Eco-system is once again in full swing on the appointment of a Governor. They should better understand that they can no more treat India as their personal fiefdom. Now, India will be guided by the people of India as per the provisions of the Constitution of India."

Justice Nazeer was part of Supreme Court benches that delivered verdicts in Ayodhya case, demonetisation and triple talaq. He was also on the bench that delivered the verdict on the triple talaq controversy - being one of the two judges who opposed the majority verdict banning the practice.

He had served as a Karnataka High Court judge before being elevated to Supreme Court judge in 2017.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed former Supreme Court judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer on his appointment as Governor.

"It is my privilege to welcome the incoming Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer garu, to our beautiful state of Andhra Pradesh. I look forward to working with you in unravelling Andhra Pradesh's full potential. Welcome Sir!" he tweeted.

