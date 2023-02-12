Religious leaders stage walk out after Islamic body chief's controversial 'Om-Allah' speech

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Acharya Lokesh Muni

Dharam gurus, religious leaders staged a walk out from the stage during the 34th General Session of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind after Syed Arshad Madani, President of the Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind made a controversial speech.

Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind President sparked a controversy by saying that he asked Dharma Gurus whom did 'Manu' used to worship when there was no one... not Brahma, Lord Ram or Lord Shiva.

The Islamic body chief said that someone told him that they used to worship 'Om' to which he replied that it is the 'Om' only to which they refer to as Allah, those who speak Farsi refer to it as 'Khuda' and those who speak English refer as 'God'.

Reacting to Islamic body's chief, Acharya Lokesh Muni, Jain Muni said that they agree with living in harmony... but all the story regarding Om, Allah and Manu is all rubbish... Madani completely spoiled the atmosphere."

"The stories he said, I can narrate even bigger stories than that. I would even request him (Madani) to come for a discussion with me, or even I can come to meet him in Saharanpur," he said.

