  4. Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges constant threats from Kejriwal, AAP; requests L-G to transfer him from Delhi jail

Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges constant threats from Kejriwal, AAP; requests L-G to transfer him from Delhi jail

Sukesh Chandrasekhar counsel has said that his client is receiving constant threats and pressure to withdraw complaints filed against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Kailash Gehlot.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: November 10, 2022 7:24 IST
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar being brought to the
Image Source : PTI Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar being brought to the Enforcement Directors (ED) office for investigation, in New Delhi.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who leveled various allegations against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP party, in a new letter to Delhi L-G VK Saxena has requested to transfer him and his wife from Delhi jail to any other jail across the country. Sukesh's counsel has said that his client is receiving constant threats and pressure to withdraw complaints filed against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Kailash Gehlot.

