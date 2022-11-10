Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges constant threats from Kejriwal, AAP; requests L-G to transfer him from Delhi jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar being brought to the Enforcement Directors (ED) office for investigation, in New Delhi.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who leveled various allegations against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP party, in a new letter to Delhi L-G VK Saxena has requested to transfer him and his wife from Delhi jail to any other jail across the country. Sukesh's counsel has said that his client is receiving constant threats and pressure to withdraw complaints filed against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Kailash Gehlot.

ALSO READ | AAP hits back at BJP, says saffron party is contesting elections with support of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

ALSO READ | 'Don’t hallucinate, you and Satyendar Jain know me very well': Conman Sukesh hits out at Kejriwal, AAP again

Latest India News