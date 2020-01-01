Image Source : NITIKA AGARWAL Heading to Srinagar, Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital? Brace yourself for snowfall

If the prevailing cold has already left you shivering, then brace yourselves for an increase in its intensity as the weather department has predicted chilly weather conditions due to snowfall for the next couple of days in the hilly areas. The hills have begun to receive fresh spell of snowfall due to the Western Disturbance in the Himalayas. Beginning today, we can expect rain as well as snow over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and many parts of Uttarakhand. According to skymetweather, these rain and snow activities are expected to take a break for a day on January 5, but aere expected to continue to impact the hills until January 8.

Thus, rain and snow are likely in Gulmarg, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Shimla, Manali, Nainital, Lahaul Spiti, Mussoorie, Chamoli.

Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 10 degrees Celsius. Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, while Manali, Kufri and Solan shivered at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and minus 1 degree Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature in Dalhousie and Shimla was 0.1 degrees Celsius and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 16.5 degrees Celsius.

