Heading to Srinagar, Shimla, Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital? Brace yourself for snowfall

​Brace yourself: The snow’s not done yet.  Himachal Pradesh experienced dry and cold weather on Wednesday with a number of places of tourist attraction in the state shivering at sub-zero temperatures. The minimum temperature was one to two notches below normal while the maximum hovered three to four degrees below normal since Tuesday. It has predicted snow and rainfall in many places of middle, high hills of the state and thundershowers in the plains till the next seven days.

New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2020 19:04 IST
If the prevailing cold has already left you shivering, then brace yourselves for an increase in its intensity as the weather department has predicted chilly weather conditions due to snowfall for the next couple of days in the hilly areas. The hills have begun to receive fresh spell of snowfall due to the Western Disturbance in the Himalayas. Beginning today, we can expect rain as well as snow over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and many parts of Uttarakhand. According to skymetweather, these rain and snow activities are expected to take a break for a day on January 5, but aere expected to continue to impact the hills until January 8.

Thus, rain and snow are likely in Gulmarg, Srinagar, Pahalgam, Shimla, Manali, Nainital, Lahaul Spiti, Mussoorie, Chamoli. 

Keylong recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 10 degrees Celsius. Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, while Manali, Kufri and Solan shivered at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and minus 1 degree Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature in Dalhousie and Shimla was 0.1 degrees Celsius and 1.4 degrees Celsius respectively. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 16.5 degrees Celsius.

