Ayodhya mediation not a failure, it paved way for solution: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Aap Ki Adalat

Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar countered claims that effort to mediate between litigating parties in Ayodhya Dispute was a failure. He said that mediation effort paved way for subsequent Supreme Court judgment on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was in the witness box of Aap Ki Adalat, the iconic show anchored by Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV News.

Supreme Court of India gave its final verdict on Ayodhya dispute on November 9, 2019. The Court in its verdict allotted the disputed land for the construction of Ram Mandir. Prior to its ruling, the Supreme Court had formed a 3-member mediation panel to find an amicable solution to Ayodhya Dispute. The panel comprised Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, former Supreme Court judge FMI Kallifullah and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

"How would you respond to assertions that mediation panel was a failure?" asked Rajat Sharma.

"It was not at all a failure," said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, "The Supreme Court in its final verdict lauded efforts taken by the mediation panel" he added.

He further said that mediation efforts paved way for the eventual verdict by the Supreme Court.

"The job of any mediation panel is to speak to all sides and also to bring them together," said Ravi Shankar. He further said that Supreme Court verdict post mediation process was a comprehensive solution to Ayodhya verdict.

