Want to take ties with India to very high level: Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday said he would strive to take his country's relationship with India to a "very high level".He also said both India and Sri Lanka need to work together on issues related to security and overall welfare of the people of the two countries.

Rajapaksa was speaking to reporters after a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Rajapaksa arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a three-day visit, in his first overseas tour after taking over the reins of Sri Lanka 10 days back in reflection of the importance he attaches to ties with India. The Sri Lankan leader was given a ceremonial welcome in the morning at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present on the occasion.