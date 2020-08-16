SpiceJet to resume flights to Dubai from 5 Indian cities from tomorrow: Schedule, guidelines for passengers

Image Source : SPICEJET TWITTER SpiceJet to resume scheduled flight to Dubai.

In a welcome development for tourists, desperately seeking for a vacation abroad, SpiceJet is resuming scheduled flight services to Dubai from 5 Indian cities from tomorrow (August 16, 2020). In a tweet, SpiceJet announced, "We are back, Dubai! SpiceJet is operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities – Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, from 17th to 31st August 2020." Here's all you need to know about the scheduled flight to Dubai from 5 Indian cities from Monday.

SpiceJet issues guidelines for scheduled flights to Dubai from August 17 onwards

Flights will be operational between India and Dubai from August 17-31, 2020

All types of visas will be acceptable

Eligibility for passengers flying to Dubai from India

Any Indian National holding any type of valid Visa for UAE only

UAE nationals

Eligibility for passengers flying to India from Dubai

Stranded Indian Nationals

All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports

UAE Nationals holding a valid VISA

SpiceJet flights from India to Dubai

Flight from Indian City On these days in August Delhi to Dubai August 17,19,23,25,26,31,31 Jaipur to Dubai August 20,23,27,30 Kozhikode to Dubai August 18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 Madurai to Dubai August 17, 19 Mumbai to Dubai August 18,20,25,27

SpiceJet flights from Dubai to India

Spice jet from Dubai On these days in August Dubai to Delhi August 17,19,23,25,26,31,31 Dubai to Jaipur August 20,23,27,30 Dubai to Kozhikode August 18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 Dubai to Madurai August 17, 19 Dubai to Mumbai August 18,20,25,27

