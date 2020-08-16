SpiceJet to resume flights to Dubai from 5 Indian cities from tomorrow: Schedule, guidelines for passengers

In a welcome development for tourists, desperately seeking for a vacation abroad, SpiceJet is resuming scheduled flight services to Dubai from 5 Indian cities from tomorrow (August 16, 2020). In a tweet, SpiceJet announced, "We are back, Dubai! SpiceJet is operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities – Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, from 17th to 31st August 2020." Here's all you need to know about the scheduled flight to Dubai from 5 Indian cities from Monday.
SpiceJet issues guidelines for scheduled flights to Dubai from August 17 onwards
- Flights will be operational between India and Dubai from August 17-31, 2020
- All types of visas will be acceptable
Eligibility for passengers flying to Dubai from India
- Any Indian National holding any type of valid Visa for UAE only
- UAE nationals
Eligibility for passengers flying to India from Dubai
- Stranded Indian Nationals
- All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports
- UAE Nationals holding a valid VISA
SpiceJet flights from India to Dubai
|Flight from Indian City
|On these days in August
|Delhi to Dubai
|August 17,19,23,25,26,31,31
|Jaipur to Dubai
|August 20,23,27,30
|Kozhikode to Dubai
|August 18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31
|Madurai to Dubai
|August 17, 19
|Mumbai to Dubai
|August 18,20,25,27
SpiceJet flights from Dubai to India
|Spice jet from Dubai
|On these days in August
|Dubai to Delhi
|August 17,19,23,25,26,31,31
|Dubai to Jaipur
|August 20,23,27,30
|Dubai to Kozhikode
|August 18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31
|Dubai to Madurai
|August 17, 19
|Dubai to Mumbai
|August 18,20,25,27