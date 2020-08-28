Delhi: Speeding car hits another, falls off flyover in Vikaspuri area

Image Source : PTI Speeding car falls off Vikaspuri flyover in Delhi

At least three people received critical injuries after a speeding car fell off a flyover in Delhi. The incident was reported at Vikaspuri flyover in the national capital, at nearly 11 pm on Thursday.

According to the details, the driver had lost control of the vehicle and hit another car after it fell off the flyover.

Delhi: A speeding car fell off Vikaspuri Flyover after its driver lost control and hit another car, around 11 pm on 27th August. Three people were taken to hospital after they received critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/P2KQlMbOjq — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020

The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

