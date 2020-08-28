Friday, August 28, 2020
     
Delhi: Speeding car hits another, falls off flyover in Vikaspuri area

At least three people received critical injuries after a speeding car fell off a flyover in Delhi. The incident was reported at Vikaspuri flyover in the national capital, at nearly 11 pm on Thursday. 

New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2020 8:16 IST
According to the details, the driver had lost control of the vehicle and hit another car after it fell off the flyover.

The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

 

