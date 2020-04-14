Image Source : FILE Doctor on bicycle dies in hit-and-run case in south Delhi

The incident took place in broad daylight on an empty road. The doctor was rendering his services during the lockdown amid COVID-19 threat. The police said that they received a call 6:28 pm from Max Hospital on Monday that a doctor named J.P. Yadav, who was a resident of Greater Kailash-I had been admitted after a road accident. The hospital also informed the police that the doctor subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The police reached the hospital and during initial enquiry they found that Yadav was is a doctor and was posted in Municipal Corporation of Delhi dispensary at Mehrauli.

They further found that as his car had developed some technical snag, so Yadav could not use it. He later decided to commute on his bicycle finding traffic-free roads due to lockdown.

"He came to the dispensary on a bicycle and at around 3.30 pm while returning back ,when he reached Police Training School at Malviya Nagar traffic intersection he was taking a right turn on Press Enclave Road he was hit by a four-wheeler which fled after the accident," said a senior police officer.

He was rushed to the hospital by his colleagues who were coming in a car just behind him.

The police is looking at closed-circuit television footage of Aurobindo Marg to ascertain the unidentified vehicle.

A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving has been registered at Saket police station.

