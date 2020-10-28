Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for coronavirus after campaigning in Bihar election

Image Source : PTI Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for coronavirus

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The MP from Amethi requested those people who came in her contact to get a COVID test at the earliest.

Irani took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest."

It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 28, 2020

Irani was actively involved in BJP's Bihar assembly elections campaign. She had addressed several campaigns in the state, which includes rallied in Gopalganj, Nautan, Kalyanpur, Digha, Warisleiganj, Bodh Gaya, Shahpur constituencies.

Smriti Irani is the fifth BJP leader who tested positive for COVID-19 during the Bihar elections campaign. On Saturday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Bihar elections in-charge Devendra Fadnavis announced that he caught coronavirus infection.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, star campaigner and former cabinet minister Shahnawaz Hussain and MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy are the other BJP leaders who tested positive for COVID-19 during the Bihar election campaign.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage