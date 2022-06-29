Follow us on Image Source : NOIDA AUTHORITY Anti-plastic drive conducted by Noida authority to support ban on single-use plastic

Single-use plastic ban news: As per instructions from the Uttar Pradesh administration, an anti-plastic drive was conducted by the Noida authority on Wednesday, where Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari also participated. The event was named RACE (Reduction, Awareness Circular (Solution), and (Mass) Engagement). The event took place in the Som Bazar sector 43 of Noida and will go on till July 3, 2022.

The drive was executed with ACEO, PGM, and OSD (horticulture). The public health team, Fonerwa, local NGOs, and local school kids with teachers were also involved.

Other important names from the Noida Authority took part in the event including Praveen Mishra, Rajeev Tyagi, Indu Prakash. All those present at the event collectively took an oath to ban single-use plastic use. Such pledges were taken across parts of Noida, like residential area of RWA in sector 27, the crowded Morna bus stand, sector 52, and the Atta Market area of sector 18.

Latest India News