Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi & inter-gang rivalry | All you need to know

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra has said the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

A few hours after the killing of a popular Punjabi singer-turned-politician, a Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the murder. Brar took to his social media account to claim the responsibility, writing that "he and Lawrence Bishnoi group was behind the murder". "Today, Moosewala was killed in Punjab, I, Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi take the responsibility. It's our work. Moosewala's name surfaced in our brother Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar's murder, but the Punjab Police did not take any action against him. We also came to know that Moosewala was also involved in the encounter of our associate Ankit Bhadu. Moosewala was working against us. Delhi Police had taken his name but Moosewala used his political power and saved his skin each time," Goldy wrote on his social media post.

What was the bone of contention?

One Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, 33, a Youth Akali Dal leader popularly known as Vicky Middukhera was shot dead on August 7, 2021. There were allegations that Moosewala had directed his manager Shagunpreet Singh to execute the killing. It was alleged that Singh hired the members of Kaushal gang to execute the killing of Middukhera. Singh in April this year fled to abroad after his name cropped up during the course of investigation.

Anil Kumar a.k.a. Latth, Sajjan Singh a.k.a. Bholu and Ajay Kumar a.k.a. Sunny, members of Kaushal-Bambhia-Lucky Padial gang were held by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. They were later handed over to the Punjab Police. They had told the police that Bhuppi Rana and Amit Dagar were involved in giving direction for the murder of Middukhera. Moosewala had been on the radar of Brar and Bishnoi gang since then.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi. Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases. A Faridpur court had earlier this month issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Brar in connection with the killing of the district Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in the high-security ward in Delhi’s Tihar jail. Several cases have been lodged against Bishnoi in Delhi, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

The story so far: Sidhu Moosewala, who left his house around 4:30 pm along with two persons- Gurwinder Singh (neighbour) and Gurpreet Singh (cousin) was shot dead by some unidentified persons. The Punjabi singer was driving his car. "When Sidhu Moosewala reached village Jawahar Ke, they were followed by a white corolla and they were intercepted from the front by two cars," he said. Further, the DGP reported that there was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moosewala and his friends, where all sustained bullet injuries. He added that the police team reached the spot immediately and the trio were taken to Civil Hospital Mansa where Sidhu Moosewala was declared brought dead, while his cousin and friend are in stable condition, and have been referred to Patiala for further treatment.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bathinda Range Pardeep Yadav constituted three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT members include SP investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh.

