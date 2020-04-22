Jammu & Kashmir: 4 terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Shopian

Image Source : PTI 4 terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Shopian

At least four terrorists were killed after an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The gunfight was reported from Shopian, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle.

Two militants have been killed so far in the operation, which was going on till the last reports were received, the official said.

Two other terrorists were killed some time later, during the encounter.

The identity of the slain militants is being ascertained, he added.

