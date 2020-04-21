Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Shopian district

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.
The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian district, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire towards the security forces' positions.
The security forces retaliated, triggering a gunbattle that was going on when the last reports came in, the official said.
He said two to three militants were believed to be trapped inside the area cordoned off.