Shiv Sena slams Javed Akhtar for RSS-Taliban comparison; BJP demands apology from lyricist

Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena slams Javed Akhtar over RSS-Taliban remark

The Shiv Sena has slammed writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar over his remark where he compared the RSS with the Taliban. Sena, which shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, said that Akhtar was "completely wrong" in comparing the RSS with the Taliban.

"How can you say those who favour the concept of a Hindu Rashtra are of Talibani mindset? We don't agree with this," an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

The Opposition BJP has demanded an apology from Akhtar. Party MLA and state party spokesperson Ram Kadam said that no film involving Akhtar will be allowed to be screened in the country until he apologises to Sangh functionaries over his comments.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up outside the residence of Akhtar in Mumbai following his controversial remark. Police said that adequate bandobast was placed outside Akhtar's residence near the ISKCON temple in Juhu area, adding that security personnel, including women constables, were deployed outside the lyricist's home.

Akhtar recently told a news channel that right wing all over the world has an uncanny similarity. "The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra," the lyricist had said without naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

