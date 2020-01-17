Setback for AAP, Delhi HC quashes MLA Jitender Tomar 2015 election win over fake degree

In a massive setback for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the election of former Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 assembly polls.

The court passed the order on a plea by a BJP leader seeking to set aside Tomar''s election.

"The petition is allowed," Justice Rajeev Sahai Endlaw said.

It is pertinent to mention that Tomar is also contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly election and is likely to file his nomination from Tri Nagar constituency on Saturday.

