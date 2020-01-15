Image Source : PTI/FILE Many AAP candidates charged with corruption, rape, says BJP's Vijay Goyal

BJP leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday said the AAP's list of candidates for the Delhi assembly election contradicted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's assertion that corruption, crime, character and communalism were non-negotiable for him. Goel claimed that many candidates in the list announced by the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday had cases against them under charges of corruption, violence, rape, rioting and other criminal offences.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader highlighted that Kejriwal had in 2013 asserted that he would cancel tickets if any of the AAP candidates had questionable character or found involved in corruption, crime and communalism.

