Security for Bageshwar Baba's yatra beefed up after Delhi blast; bomb squads and jammer vehicles deployed

Faridabad:

Security for Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's 'Sanatan Ekta Yatra' has been beefed up, police officials said on Tuesday. The decision comes amid heightened alert following the Red Fort blast in Delhi and the arrest of a terror module operative in Faridabad. Authorities have deployed additional police forces along the yatra route and at public gathering points to ensure safety.

The investigation into the massive explosion that occurred near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening is ongoing. A slow-moving car exploded near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station. Following the incident, police have detained several suspects and are interrogating them. The Home Ministry has handed over the investigation to the NIA.

What security enhancements have been made?

Police have said that two additional security companies and jammers have been added to the Yatra's security contingent. Previously, three police companies were deployed to protect the procession.

Palwal Superintendent of Police, Varun Singla, said, "The security of the yatra has been beefed up, adding 200 more security personnel in the security fleet... a bomb disposal squad and jammer vehicle have also been added. A search operation and general check are being conducted in the district."

What are the updates on the Yatra?

Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri's Yatra is currently passing through Palwal, Haryana. He began his Yatra at 11 am on November 7 from the Aadya Katyayani Temple in Chhatarpur. The Yatra will continue to the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. The Yatra will conclude in Vrindavan on November 16th. More than 50,000 people are expected to participate in the Yatra. Indian wrestler The Great Khali, cricketer Umesh Yadav, and batsman Shikhar Dhawan have also joined the yatra.

(With PTI inputs)

