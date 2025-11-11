Delhi blast: Larger conspiracy was at play, suspects triggered explosives near Red Fort in panic Delhi blast: Investigators reportedly said the suspect, identified as Dr Umar, panicked after police arrested his associates and recovered explosives in Faridabad.

New Delhi:

Initial investigations into the Red Fort blast indicate that the explosion was not a suicide attack but a "panic-triggered" premature detonation. Security agencies according to sources say the IED was incomplete, which limited its impact, and nationwide vigilance and raids helped prevent a potentially large-scale attack. Sources further told ANI that the bomb did not create a crater, and no shrapnel or heavy projectiles were found. The vehicle was still moving when the explosion occurred. Officials confirmed that the IED was not designed to cause mass casualties, and the blast was likely triggered in panic.

Suspect acted under pressure

Investigators reportedly said the suspect, identified as Dr Umar, panicked after police arrested his associates and recovered explosives in Faridabad. He attempted to move the incomplete device, which detonated prematurely while he was on the move.

Nationwide security measures thwarted larger attack

Security agencies conducted raids across Delhi-NCR and Pulwama, recovering significant quantities of explosives. Officials credit the quick action and coordinated pan-India vigilance for averting a major attack that could have caused heavy damage.

Sources indicate that Dr. Umar is still on the run, but authorities are tracking his location continuously. Officials assert that the plot could have caused significant destruction if it had fully materialised.

Two live cartridges recovered from explosion site

Officials also confirmed that security forces recovered two live cartridges from the site of the Red Fort blast in New Delhi. The recovery was carried out by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team a day after the explosion, which claimed 12 lives and injured several others. The FSL team also collected samples of two different types of explosives from the scene. According to officials, one sample resembles ammonium nitrate, while the second explosive is reportedly more potent and dangerous than ammonium nitrate. It is currently under detailed analysis.

Search ops underway at Al-Falah University

Just a day after nearly 2,900kg of explosive and inflammable materials were seized from Faridabad, police on Tuesday launched search operation involving over 800 personnel across multiple locations under the jurisdiction of the Dhauj police station. In this regard, investigators are probing whether the laboratory facilities at Al-Falah University were used to synthesise RDX or other advanced explosives.

Muzamil Shakeel, a doctor from J&K’s Pulwama teaching at Al-Falah University in Faridabad’s Dhauj, was arrested October 30 after J&K police linked him to the posters. He was managing the university hospital’s emergency wing and taught medical students.

Currently, raids are underway at Al Falah University in Faridabad. Police said Dr Shaheen, a senior doctor at the university and colleague of arrested suspect Dr Muzammil Shakil, is a key conspirator. After explosives were found in her car, and she is believed to have helped operate the module that stored nearly 3 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

How is Al-Falah University connected to red Fort blast?

Investigators are also probing the involvement of three doctors from Al-Falah University in Faridabad, believed to be part of a radicalized network communicating through encrypted Telegram groups. Authorities are now tracing: The total number of members in this network, both active and sleeper cells.