Live Delhi Blast: 8 dead in explosion near Red Fort Metro Station; alert sounded across NCR Delhi Blast LIVE Updates: Officials said that the area has been cordoned off, and an investigation is underway to find out the cause of the explosion.

New Delhi:

At least eight people were killed while several others were injured after a powerful explosion took place near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. The explosion was so powerful that it even destroyed several cars outside the metro station, following which the entire area was cordoned off and the Delhi Police deployed a team of Special Cell. The police have also sounded a high alert. Meanwhile, visuals of the blast have gone viral that showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.