At least eight people were killed while several others were injured after a powerful explosion took place near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi. The explosion was so powerful that it even destroyed several cars outside the metro station, following which the entire area was cordoned off and the Delhi Police deployed a team of Special Cell. The police have also sounded a high alert. Meanwhile, visuals of the blast have gone viral that showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.
Live Delhi Blast: 8 dead in explosion near Red Fort Metro Station; alert sounded across NCR
Delhi Blast LIVE Updates: Officials said that the area has been cordoned off, and an investigation is underway to find out the cause of the explosion.
Live updates :Delhi Blast
7:59 PM (IST)Nov 10, 2025
Alert issued across NCR
The security agencies have issued an alert for the entire NCR.
7:56 PM (IST)Nov 10, 2025
Security tightened at Red Fort Metro Station
Security has been tightened near the Red Fort Metro Station following the blast in Delhi.
7:55 PM (IST)Nov 10, 2025
High alert in Mumbai
A high alert has also been injured in Mumbai.
7:46 PM (IST)Nov 10, 2025
Delhi blast: 1 killed, 8 injured in car explosion near Red Fort; What we know so far
A powerful explosion rocked a car near the Red Fort area in Delhi on Sunday evening, leaving one person dead and eight others injured.
7:43 PM (IST)Nov 10, 2025
Delhi Police Special Cell deployed
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell has been deployed near the Red Fort Metro Station.
7:40 PM (IST)Nov 10, 2025
Casualties brought to the LNJP hospital
Multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP hospital following the explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station.
7:39 PM (IST)Nov 10, 2025
High alert sounded in Delhi
A high alert has been sounded in the national capital following the explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station.
7:37 PM (IST)Nov 10, 2025
8 injured in Delhi blast
At least eight others have been injured in the explosion.
7:36 PM (IST)Nov 10, 2025
1 dead in Delhi blast
One person has been killed in explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi.
