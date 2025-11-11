Advertisement
  3. Delhi blast: Two live cartridges recovered from explosion site near Red Fort

Delhi blast: Two live cartridges recovered from explosion site near Red Fort

Delhi blast: The cartridges were recovered by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team a day after the blast that claimed 12 lives and injured dozens others.

New Delhi:

The security forces have recovered two live cartridges from the blast site near the Red Fort in New Delhi, said officials on Monday. The cartridges were recovered by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team a day after the blast that claimed 12 lives and injured dozens others.

