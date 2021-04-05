Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI Section 144 imposed in Lucknow amid rising Covid cases

Section 144 has been imposed in Lucknow amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the region. The decision has been taken in view of panchayat polls and approaching festivals.

A closed hall cannot have a gathering of more than 200 people or 50% depending on the capacity of the hall.

Open areas can have 50% attendees depending on the capacity of the hall. Masks will be mandatory.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh had announced it had recorded 3,290 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest in almost six months.

