SC issues grim warning amid ecological imbalance in Himachal: 'May soon vanish in thin air' Recent monsoon rains have caused massive destruction in Himachal Pradesh. More than 100 people have so far died in rain-related incidents and road accidents. Cloudburst incidents have also become common across the state.

New Delhi:

Taking cognisance of the rapid ecological imbalance in Himachal Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Friday cautioned the state may soon "vanish in thin air" if the ongoing conditions prevail. A bench, comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, said the condition of Himachal has gone from bad to worse in terms of climate change, which was having “alarming impacts” in the state.

“We want to impress upon the state government and Union of India that earning revenue is not everything.Revenue cannot be earned at the cost of environment and ecology. If things proceed the way they are as on date, the day is not far when the entire state of HP may vanish in thin air from the map of the country.God forbid this doesn't happen,” the bench observed.

SC refuses to stay HC order

The top court made these remarks on July 28 while hearing a petition challenging a Himachal Pradesh High Court order. The high court had refused to consider a plea against the state government's June 2025 notification that designated certain regions as "green areas." The top court also chose not to intervene, noting that the apparent aim of the notification was to restrict construction in those areas.

“The situation in the state of Himachal Pradesh has gone from bad to worse. The severe ecological imbalance and other environmental conditions have led to serious natural calamities over a period of years,” the bench said.

The apex court also said the calamities were not only natural but humans were also responsible.

"It is not right to blame only nature for the disaster in Himachal Pradesh. Humans, not nature, are responsible for phenomenon such as continuous land sliding of mountains and soil, landslides on roads, collapsing of houses and buildings, subsidence of road etc.," it said.

Himachal floods and cloudbursts

Recent monsoon rains have caused massive destruction in Himachal Pradesh. More than 100 people have so far died in rain-related incidents and road accidents. Cloudburst incidents have also become common across the state.

The devastation has led to the shutdown of national highways and 290 other roads. Several houses have been washed away due to floods. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has constituted a team of scientists to ascertain the cause of such calamity in the state.