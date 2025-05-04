Satellite image reveals Lashkar-e-Taiba training camp in PoK linked to Pahalgam terror attack Satellite images reveal a key Lashkar-e-Taiba training camp in PoK, suspected to be linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

New Delhi:

Indian intelligence agencies have obtained satellite images revealing the existence of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist training camp in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), raising suspicions of its role in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22.

The training facility, known as the ‘Jangal Mangal Camp,’ is located in Atar Sisa, a town in the Mansehra district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to intelligence sources, the camp has long served as a key training ground for LeT militants. The camp includes a living area, a mosque, guest meeting halls, and a designated training ground for foreign terrorists. Nearby, a military establishment building is also visible in the satellite imagery, suggesting possible support or protection from the Pakistani military.

A significant feature of the camp is a large open ground, believed to be used for weapons training and physical drills. The camp is under constant watch by Indian security and intelligence agencies, who say it has been used to prepare terrorists for infiltration into Indian territory.

Sources reveal that high-level meetings between Lashkar commanders and Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, are frequently held at the Fagla BR location within the camp complex. Notably, Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed has been reported to attend such meetings periodically.

The new revelations come in the wake of the horrific April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in the Baisaran valley. The assault resulted in the death of 26 civilians, including a Nepalese national and several tourists from different Indian states.

Among the victims were 6 tourists from Maharashtra, 3 each from Karnataka and Gujarat, 2 from West Bengal, and 1 each from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Nepal. A local pony guide also lost his life in the attack.

The responsibility for the massacre was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy terror outfit with ties to Lashkar-e-Taiba. The group has been increasingly active in the Kashmir Valley in recent years, often acting as a cover for LeT's operations.

Indian authorities believe the attackers may have received training at the Jangal Mangal Camp before infiltrating into Indian territory through cross-border routes. The camp's strategic location and infrastructure indicate that it plays a crucial role in the operational planning and deployment of terrorists.

This latest disclosure has further strained India-Pakistan relations, with India stepping up surveillance on PoK and calling on the international community to recognize and act against Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism.