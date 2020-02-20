SAP offices across Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru shut after 2 employees test positive for Swine Flu

Image Source : SAP SAP Office/File

SAP, a German software group, has decided to shut down all offices in India after two of its employees in Bengaluru tested positive for the H1N1 virus or Swine Flu.

SAP is at the center of today's technology revolution, developing innovations with more than 8153 direct employees. SAP was recognized among India's Best Companies to Work For 2019 and among India's Best Workplaces for Women in 2019 (Top 25).

SAP statement

SAP India offices in Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Mumbai have been temporarily closed and all employees have been asked to work from home until further notice, SAP said in a statement.

Swine Flu: What is it

An acute respiratory infection of varying severity, ranging from asymptomatic infection to fatal disease. Typical influenza symptoms include fever with abrupt onset, chills, sore throat, non-productive cough and, often accompanied by headache, coryza, myalgia and prostration. Complications of influenza viral infection include: primary influenza viral pneumonitis, bacterial pneumonia, otitis media and exacerbation of underlying chronic conditions. Illness tends to be most severe in the elderly, in infants and young children, and in immunocompromised hosts. Death resulting from seasonal influenza occurs mainly in the elderly and in individuals with pre-existing chronic diseases.

Influenza A (H1N1) is similar to seasonal influenza but has been characterized by higher activity during the northern summer season, higher fatality rates among healthy young adults and higher incidence of viral pneumonia.

H1N1 virus or Swine flu: Transmission

Respiratory transmission occurs mainly by droplets disseminated by unprotected coughs and sneezes. Short-distance airborne transmission of influenza viruses may occur, particularly in crowded enclosed spaces. Hand contamination and direct inoculation of virus is another possible source of transmission.

Swine Flu: Precautions

Whenever possible, avoid crowded enclosed spaces and close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections. Frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill persons or their environment, may reduce the risk of acquiring illness. Ill persons should be encouraged to practise cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, wash hands).