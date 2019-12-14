On 73rd birth anniversary of India's 'crown prince', Sanjay Gandhi's legacy still lingers

Image Source : TWITTER On 73rd birth anniversary of India's 'crown prince', throwback at how Sanjay Gandhi revamped Indian Politics

"Sanjay Gandhi"! a young man always in a hurry. A name that evokes a mixed feeling. A man whose supporters love his practicality, action-oriented thinking, aggressiveness, and decisiveness. No wonder he was often criticized for his rebellious, destructive, often rude side and the fact that he 'literally' ran the government on behalf of his mother between 1973-1977, without standing for elections even once.

He was often considered to be an ideal Prime Ministerial candidate, which seemed like an inevitable event at some point in time. But his strongly authoritarian personality and rebellious attitude towards parliamentary governance and procedures created several obstacles along the way.

Unfortunately, he was killed in a tragic plane crash in 1980.

Sanjay Gandhi was born on December 14, 1946, to Indira Gandhi and Feroz Gandhi in Allahabad. After Indira Gandhi's marriage fell apart, she moved into Nehru's with Sanjay and Rajiv. Sanjay passionate was designing and manufacturing cars and eventually, he got his pilot's license too. Sanjay completed his studies from Welham Boy's School and later Doon School. Unable to complete his education, he decided to pursue an apprenticeship in the UK.

In 1974, he married Maneka Gandhi and after six years they had a son, Feroz Varun Gandhi. During Emergency, Sanjay became Indira's principal advisor and began directing cabinet ministers and party members.

Before his death, Sanjay Gandhi made what is perhaps one of the more important contributions to the political lexicon of India. The phrase “extra-constitutional center of authority” was coined for him.

By 1970, he had emerged as the de facto successor of Indira Gandhi and making decisions on behalf of her and the party. When Indira decided to give up her power to her beloved son Sanjay, she became the first to 'introduce' dynasty politics, which, unlike current times, was quite rare back then.

In the mid-70s, Sanjay's aggressive nature started to directly influence the party. Party members who were opposing his decision were summarily removed. The media and the judiciary met the same fate.

Sanjay Gandhi had shown how easily the “foolproof” Constitution created by the likes of Dr. BR Ambedkar and his grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, could be subverted, castrated and, for all practical purposes, thrown into the dustbin.

As senior journalist D.R. Rajagopal rightly points out, "Gandhi shuns power; at least he shies away from all seats of power or positions vested with power. Nor has he stormed the hustings as a candidate. Yet he has been incredibly active, politically."

A closer look at his 'regime' back in those days, it will not be wrong to say he was an idealist but no an idealogue.

Sanjay Gandhi's paramount passion is to mold and lead the youth of India. As a catalyst, he is a vital and necessary political bromide to organize Indian youth. Appropriately, large numbers of Indian young men and women have increasingly gravitated towards Sanjay Gandhi. They have all gravitated for a reason. And they remain with him for a reason.

An interview excerpt on how the energies of Indian youth should be harnessed in the task of rational construction he said:

"I am afraid that we in India worry too much about the 'how' of things. What interests me is the problem of availability of enough and suitable work for as many young men and women as possible. We have to convince our youth that the nation does not need the white-collared class only. We have to find work for the rural young people in the village itself and stop the exodus to the cities. And what is most important, we have to persuade our youth that no job is lowly if it is done honestly and efficiently."

Clearly, Sanjay Gandhi has shown one does not have to hold office to wield government power. That continues to tempt individuals and organizations. Well, whether his death was a tragedy for India will remain debatable, it was the worst setback for Indira Gandhi. He may be a maniac and rebel but he was ardently followed and loved. The chants which hummed the streets of Shantivana on his funeral, still echoes "Jab tak Suraj Chand rahega, Sanjay tera naam rahega..."

