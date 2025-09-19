Sam Pitroda on 'Pakistan feels like home' remark: 'I meant to emphasise shared history' Sam Pitroda recalled when he challenged the 'Vishwaguru' narrative, saying it is a 'myth' that India is always on 'everyone's mind'. By doing this, Pitroda said he was only cautioning against overconfidence in image over substance.

New Delhi:

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Friday issued a clarification over his 'Pakistan feels like home' remarks and stressed that he only meant to emphasise the 'shared history' between the countries and the people-to-people bond. In a statement on 'X', Pitroda said his intention has always been to 'call attention to the realities'.

He also recalled when he challenged the 'Vishwaguru' narrative, saying it is a 'myth' that India is always on 'everyone's mind'. By doing this, Pitroda said he was only cautioning against overconfidence in image over substance, stressing that foreign policy "must be based on real influence, mutual trust, peace, and regional stability - not bravado or optics."

"We need to defend democracy: ensuring free, fair elections; strengthening institutions; empowering youth; protecting minority rights; resisting polarization. These are not partisan issues - they go to the heart of what and who we are as a nation," Pitroda said.

"If my words have caused confusion or hurt, I want to clarify that my aim was never to belittle anyone's suffering or undermine legitimate concerns - but to foster honest conversation, empathy, and a more grounded and responsible approach to how India sees itself - and is seen - by others," he added.

Pitroda further said that he remains "committed to transparency, respectful dialogue, and working towards a future" when institutions are strengthened, and one's action 'truly lives' up to their ideals.

What did Sam Pitroda say?

Earlier in the day, Pitroda said he always felt at home whenever he visited Pakistan, stirring a controversy. In his remarks, he also urged the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government to engage in talks with Pakistan to resolve issues between the two countries.

However, the BJP quickly took this opportunity to attack Congress, demanding an apology from the Gandhi family. The saffron party also termed Pitroda's remarks as an 'insult' to the Indian armed forces, while claiming that the Congress never took any action against Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.