'If this is not anti-national...': BJP slams Congress over Sam Pitroda's 'Pakistan feels like home' remark Earlier, Sam Pitroda said he always felt at home whenever he visited Pakistan, urging the Modi government to initiate dialogue with the neighbouring country. In his remarks, Pitroda said India's foreign policy should focus on its neighbourhood.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress over Rahul Gandhi's aide Sam Pitroda's recent remark on Pakistan, accusing the grand old party and its leaders of insulting the sovereignty of India. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also alleged that Congress didn't take any action against Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of its 'undying love' for Islamabad.

"Can a patriot ever say that a terror state, Pakistan, is like a home to them? But, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, who decides the Gandhi family's strategy, who has a 30-year-long relationship with the Gandhi family, says that he feels at home in Pakistan," Bhandari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Congress leadership is making Sam Pitroda say this. This is an insult to our soldiers and 140 crore Indians. If this statement is not anti-national, then what is it?" he added.

'Shahid Afridi praised Rahul Gandhi'

The BJP leader also attacked the Gandhi family after Shahid Afridi praised Rahul Gandhi, saying the former Pakistan cricketer had called the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha his idol. He also slammed Rahul for saying that he wants to fight the Indian state, saying the Congress leaders call Pakistan their 'home'.

Bhandari said every Pakistani terrorist glorifies Rahul and the Congress, saying the grand old party's policy and intentions are not 'desh-prem' but 'Pakistan-prem'. "When Congress was in power, terrorist Hafiz Saeed said publicly that he used to have 'Guftagoo' (talks) with Congress," he said.

"Terrorist Yasin Malik also said in an affidavit today that Congress wanted him to arrange a meeting with Hafiz Saeed and the then PMO was involved in it... Gandhi family is drenched in Pak-Prem," he added.

'Pakistan feels like home'

Earlier, Pitroda said he always felt at home whenever he visited Pakistan, urging the Modi government to initiate dialogue with the neighbouring country. In his remarks, Pitroda said India's foreign policy should focus on its neighbourhood and improving the relationship with them.

"I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home. I've been to Bangladesh, I've been to Nepal, and I feel at home. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country," Pitroda had said.